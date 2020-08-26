Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 95

Upper Sandusky

Services for Wilbur L. Hensel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with his service beginning with a Masonic Memorial Service followed by a funeral service. The funeral service will be conducted by Steve Sturgeon. Burial will take place at Chandler Cemetery where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Visitations will be held 2 hours before time on Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and the family suggests casual attire.

Due to Covid-19, facemasks will be required for all who attend the visitations or funeral service.

Wilbur passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church or Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

