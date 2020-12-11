Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Yellow Springs

formerly of Kenton

Wilbur Lucien Brown went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Due to COVID, there will be temperature checks at the door before entering and a continuous walk through will be enforced. Graveside service will be on Thursday, December 17 at 12p.m. at Grove Cemetery in Kenton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held in 2021, COVID permitting. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

