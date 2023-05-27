William “Bill” Bame

William Wesley “Wild Bill” “Mutt” “Grumpy” Bame, 78 of rural Dunkirk passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

A graveside service, open to all friends and family, will be held at 11:00am Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Dunkirk Cemetery with Jackie Stump officiating. Memorials can be directed to Crates Funeral Home in memory of Bill and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

