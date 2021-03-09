Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 62

Carey

Services for William “Bill” Clay Ferst will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until the time of services on Saturday.

He died Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Bridge Findlay Hospice Care Center.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!