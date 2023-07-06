Graveside services for William “Bill” D. Newman, 90, formerly of Kenton, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Price McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!