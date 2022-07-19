William “Bill” E. Lang III, 86, of Findlay, passed away at 11:26 a.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at The Heritage.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where visitation will be held 1 hour (1-2p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Jonah Gillespie officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com

