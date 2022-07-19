William “Bill” E. Lang III Posted on July 19, 2022 0 William “Bill” E. Lang III, 86, of Findlay, passed away at 11:26 a.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at The Heritage. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where visitation will be held 1 hour (1-2p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Jonah Gillespie officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription