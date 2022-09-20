William “Bill” Gray, 79, of Findlay passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Visitation for Bill will be on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Interment will follow in the Knollcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to his family c/o funeral home.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Bill’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

