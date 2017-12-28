Home Obituaries William “Bill” Snyder

William “Bill” Snyder

Posted on December 28, 2017
0
0
10
William "Bill" Snyder
William “Bill” Snyder

Age, 73
Kenton

There will be no services for William “Bill” Snyder.

It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Rev. Dr. Lawrence T. Holmer

    Rev. Dr. Lawrence T. Holmer

    Age, 87 Stow The Rev. Dr. Lawrence T. Holmer, 87, died December 23, 2017 surrounded by his…
    December 28, 2017
    1 min read

  • Barbara A.F. Clements

    Age, 78 Forest Private graveside services for Barbara A.F. Clements will be at a later dat…
    December 28, 2017
    1 min read

  • Chad E. Mundy

    Age, 37 Kenton Memorial services for Chad E. Mundy will be held at a later date. It was hi…
    December 28, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply