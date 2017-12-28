Age, 73

Kenton

There will be no services for William “Bill” Snyder.

It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

