William “BJ” Kirk, 47 of Kenton, passed away August 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church with Pastor Tom Hanks officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. The family has requested that sports apparel be worn with Crocs if you have any.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of BJ to the Layton Rogers Foundation.

