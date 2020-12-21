Home Obituaries William Dean Oates

William Dean Oates

Posted on December 21, 2020
0
Age, 76
Forest

Services for William Dean Oates will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

He died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Church.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

