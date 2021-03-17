Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 63

Upper Sandusky

Graveside services for William Douglas Searls will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Hueston Cemetery, Forest by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon.

Friends may call 9-10 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

He died Monday, March 15 at Fairhaven Health Care Community, Upper Sandusky.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!