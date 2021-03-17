William Douglas Searls Posted on March 17, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 63Upper Sandusky Graveside services for William Douglas Searls will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Hueston Cemetery, Forest by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon. Friends may call 9-10 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. He died Monday, March 15 at Fairhaven Health Care Community, Upper Sandusky. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!