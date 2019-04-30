Age, 77

Dunkirk

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial for William Edward Gunther will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada by Fr. William J. Ferguson.

Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery. Graveside military services will be conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada, where a vigil service will begin at 8 p.m.

He died at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin Northern Food Bank and/or Hardin Northern Public Library in Dunkirk.

