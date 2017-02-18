Home Obituaries William F. Sellers

William F. Sellers

Posted on February 18, 2017
age 82, Sterling, Ill.

Services for William F. Sellers will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling, Ill., by Pastor Scott Porter of Abiding Word Church, Sterling. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Monday.

A memorial has been established to Abiding Word Church, Sterling.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.

He died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at his home.

