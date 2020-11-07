Home Obituaries William G. “Bill” Kanzig

William G. “Bill” Kanzig

Posted on November 7, 2020
0
Age, 72
Ada

There will be no service for William G. “Bill” Kanzig. It was Bill’s wish to be cremated.

He died at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada is in charge of arrangements.

