Age, 72

Ada

There will be no service for William G. “Bill” Kanzig. It was Bill’s wish to be cremated.

He died at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada is in charge of arrangements.

