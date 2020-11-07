Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 72

Ada

Private family services for William G. “Gunny” Sherman will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, with graveside military rites conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

He died at 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Shawnee Manor, Lima.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Manor, 2535 Ft. Amanda Road, Lima, Ohio 45804.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

