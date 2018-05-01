Home Obituaries William H. “Bill” Jones

William H. “Bill” Jones

Posted on May 1, 2018
0
0
8

Age, 91
Ada

Graveside services for William H. “Bill” Jones will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 7 at the South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac, Mich.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

He died at 7:53 a.m. Sunday April 29, 2018 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Three Angels Broadcasting Network (3ABN.tv)

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Judy Ellen Farrington

    Judy Ellen Farrington

    Age, 74 Kenton Services for Judy Ellen Farrington will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sc…
    May 1, 2018
    1 min read

  • Judy Farrington

    Age, 74 Kenton Arrangements for Judy Farrington are incomplete at the Schindewolf-Stout-Cr…
    April 30, 2018
    17 second read

  • Julia Marie (Clary) Obenour

    age 92, Auburn, Indiana Julia Marie (Clary) Obenour, age 92, of Auburn, Indiana, April 25,…
    April 28, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply