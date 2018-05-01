Age, 91

Ada

Graveside services for William H. “Bill” Jones will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 7 at the South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac, Mich.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

He died at 7:53 a.m. Sunday April 29, 2018 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Three Angels Broadcasting Network (3ABN.tv)

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!