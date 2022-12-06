William H. Shields, age 75 of Findlay, passed away on Friday December 2, 2022 at his residence.

Visitation will be on Wednesday December 7, 2022 from noon – 2p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. A funeral service will begin at 2p.m. at the church with Pastors Cathy Davis and Amy Miller officiating. Visitation will also be on Thursday December 8, 2022 from 10a.m. – 11:30a.m. at the Clark Shields Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, Ohio 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, share a memory or send a condolence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!