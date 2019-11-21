William Hart, retired judge, dies at age 70

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Long-time Hardin County judge William D. Hart died Tuesday night at his home near Kenton. He was 70.

Hart served as judge of the Hardin County Common Pleas Court, General Division from 2005 to 2012, before retiring. Prior to that he was judge of Hardin County Municipal Court from 1991 to 2004.

A 1967 graduate of Kenton High School, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 1976 and his law degree from Ohio Northern University in 1980.

He was in the private practice of law from 1980 to 2004, including being a partner/associate in McKinley, Crates and Hart from 1980 to 1991.

Hart served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973.

Among his community activities, he was a founding board member of the Hardin County Community Foundation, serving as its president from 2008 to 2018.

Funeral arrangements for Hart are pending at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.