age 74, Alger

There will be no services for William Irvin Decker Sr. It was his wish to be cremated. Inurnment will take place at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton at a later date.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

He died at 10:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

