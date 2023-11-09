He was a dandy …

The family of William John Davis of Kenton, Ohio, sadly announces that he passed on November 7, peacefully at his home, after bravely enduring a lengthy illness. He was 85 years old.

A memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends for one hour (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) prior to the service. Full military rites will be conducted by the Amvets Post 1994. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of William to the Amvets Post 1994. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

