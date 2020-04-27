Home Obituaries William Lee Simmermon

William Lee Simmermon

Posted on April 27, 2020
0
Age, 93
LaRue

William Lee Simmermon, 93, of LaRue, died late Thursday evening, April 23, 2020 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday April 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery, near LaRue, Pastor Dave Dooley will officiate.

Due to the current health situation, there will be private family calling hours only. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a time to be decided later.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kenton Church of the Nazarene, 113 Jacob Parrot Blvd. Kenton, Ohio 43326

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

