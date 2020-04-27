William Lee Simmermon Posted on April 27, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 93LaRue William Lee Simmermon, 93, of LaRue, died late Thursday evening, April 23, 2020 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab. Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday April 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery, near LaRue, Pastor Dave Dooley will officiate. Due to the current health situation, there will be private family calling hours only. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a time to be decided later. Memorial gifts may be made to the Kenton Church of the Nazarene, 113 Jacob Parrot Blvd. Kenton, Ohio 43326 The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!