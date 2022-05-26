Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William “Mason” Bloom fought a courageous battle against osteosarcoma until Monday, May 23, 2022 when he passed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

A ‘tailgate’ in Mason’s honor will follow the ceremony at the Kenton High School. Please wear your favorite sports attire for Mason.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Kenton Excellence for Education Foundation Bloom Family Scholarship fund at the Kenton High School or to the City of Kenton Wharton Park Disc Golf Course in the honor of Mason Bloom.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

