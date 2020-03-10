Spread the Love - Share this Post!





















William R. Roush, MD, of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on March 6, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 25, 1937, to Raymond G. and Irma M. (Carr) Roush. He grew up in Mount Victory, Ohio, and graduated from Mount Victory Dudley High School, class of 1954.

He joined the Navy right out of high school and served as a corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital. That led him to his future vocation in medicine. He graduated from George Washington University School of Medicine in 1966. During his career, he worked as an emergency room physician first at Akron General Hospital and then at Akron City Hospital, eventually becoming Director of EMS Activities. After retiring in 1986, he served as medical consultant to Fallsview Psychiatric Hospital between 1988 and 1996, which, with his help, became known statewide for its integrated medical care. He also was an associate professor of emergency medicine at the Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine (now the Northeast Ohio Medical University). He published well-regarded books and research papers about emergency medicine, and he traveled extensively to help other cities improve their EMS.

Bill was active, adventurous and creative all his life. He flew planes; he was a race car driver with the Sports Car Club of America; he sailed his boat, the Cobi, named after two of his grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing and skiing. He did woodworking and worked in stained glass. He developed into an accomplished watercolorist, showing his paintings and winning awards. He was passionate about rebuilding classic cars. In any conversation, he could fire off the worst puns and the best yarns. He could make a mean gin martini. He loved animals and always opened his home to strays.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gloria (Smith) Roush; daughter, Stephanie J. Roush; brother-in-law, Charles L. Beatty; and nephew, William R. Kerekes. He is survived by daughter Laura (Rusty) Sims; grandsons, William, Cory, and Bradley Sims; sisters, Donna (Will) Clark, Gerry (Jeff) Greenwood, and Louisa Beatty; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warriors Journey Home, 85 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278, or GiGi’s Playhouse, 4061 Bradley Circle NW, Canton, OH 44718.