Age, 83

Tallmadge

William R. Roush, 83, passed away March 6, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warriors Journey Home, 85 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278 or GiGi’s Playhouse, 4061 Bradley Circle NW, Canton, OH 44718. Full obit will be in Tuesday Paper.