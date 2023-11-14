Willie O. Collins, 81, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital.

Pastor Terry Robinson will officiate a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine. Visitation will be three hours prior from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Well’s Cemetery, Meigs County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Collins family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

