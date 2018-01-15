Home Obituaries Wilma E. Zuchetto

Wilma E. Zuchetto

Posted on January 15, 2018
Wilma E. Zuchetto
Wilma E. Zuchetto

Age, 80
Kenton

Services for Wilma E. Zuchetto will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jonathan Hanover.

Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Friday.

She died at 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Wilma’s memory be made to the Kenton First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

