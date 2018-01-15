Age, 80

Kenton

Services for Wilma E. Zuchetto will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jonathan Hanover.

Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Friday.

She died at 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Wilma’s memory be made to the Kenton First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

