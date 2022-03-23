Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Wilma Joan Albert, 93 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

