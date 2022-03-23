Wilma Joan Albert Posted on March 23, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Funeral services for Wilma Joan Albert, 93 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!