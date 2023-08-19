Wilma Sue Doody, formerly Wilma Sue Mullins (Marsh), age 71, of Paulding, OH, succumbed to her battle with cancer on August 14, 2023.

Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St, Defiance, OH 43512, where a service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Isaac Shelton officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Paulding Memorial Cemetery, Paulding, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses or to the church in honor of Wilma. For additional information and to view Wilma’s online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.

