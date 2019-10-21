Age, 96

Kenton

Wilma Winifred Fall, 96, of Kenton went home to be with her Savior, Jesus, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She will be joining her dearly loved husband, Nelson, and sons, Glenn and Dale.

Wilma was born to Dallas and Cathryn Stewart in October of 1923. On June 10, 1951 she married Nelson Fall. God blessed them with 5 children.

Survivors included a son, Clayton, and his wife Amy, and daughters Wanda and Shirley and her husband John. Sister-in-law, Sarah Louise. Daughters-in-law, Ruth and Sharon. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 4 nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother William and a sister, Elizabeth.

Wilma enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and needlepoint. Her greatest joy was in the Lord, then her family.

A private family service was held this past Saturday and handled by the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.