Memorial services for Winifred Streets, 90 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Winifred Ethel Streets passed away in Kenton on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Winifred’s honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

