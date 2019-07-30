Home Obituaries Wrenley Paige Sherwood

Wrenley Paige Sherwood

Posted on July 30, 2019
0

Age, two days
Bellefontaine

Wrenley Paige Sherwood, two days old, passed away at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus in the arms of her mother and father.

Pastor Don Webb will officiate a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sherwood family in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 321 N. Main St. Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

