Wyatt Alan Moody Posted on May 27, 2020

Age, 4 days

Wyatt Alan Moody, age 4 days, gained his heavenly wings while in the comfort of his parents' arms at 2:29 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.