A graveside funeral service for Wyatt Spires, 2 days will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the committal building.

The Lord took Wyatt home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wyatt’s honor may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

