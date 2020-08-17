Home Obituaries Zeno Mark Fissel Jr.

Zeno Mark Fissel Jr.

Posted on August 17, 2020
Age, 74
Kenton

Services for Zeno Mark Fissel Jr. will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Kenton by Pastor Blake Kenner. Burial will follow at Fairview Belle Center Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

He died at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Southbrook Care Center, Springfield.

Memorials may be to the Hardin County Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

