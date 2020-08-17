Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 74

Kenton

Services for Zeno Mark Fissel Jr. will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Kenton by Pastor Blake Kenner. Burial will follow at Fairview Belle Center Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

He died at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Southbrook Care Center, Springfield.

Memorials may be to the Hardin County Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!