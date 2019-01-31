Home Police Reports Police reports: January 31, 2019

Posted on January 31, 2019
Kenton police

Kristen Dawn Woodrow, 354 S. Barron St., was issued a summons for assault.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the TSC lot.

Two dogs were reported running loose in the 500 block of W. Carey Street.
 

 
Hardin sheriff

A property damage accident was reported on Ohio 31 at Bales Road, Kenton.

Domestic trouble was reported in the 300 block of S. Gormley Street, Forest.

A suspicious person was reported on Ohio 235 at Ohio 309, Ada.

