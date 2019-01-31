Police reports: January 31, 2019 Posted on January 31, 2019 0 Kenton police Kristen Dawn Woodrow, 354 S. Barron St., was issued a summons for assault. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the TSC lot. Two dogs were reported running loose in the 500 block of W. Carey Street. Hardin sheriff A property damage accident was reported on Ohio 31 at Bales Road, Kenton. Domestic trouble was reported in the 300 block of S. Gormley Street, Forest. A suspicious person was reported on Ohio 235 at Ohio 309, Ada.