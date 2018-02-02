Act now for fair Ohio districts

To the editor:

We live in a democracy, right? One person, one vote?

Not quite. Ohio sends 16 representatives to the U.S. Congress. Each representative is elected by Ohioans living in one of 12 areas, or districts. But the lines of these districts are drawn in ways that include or keep out certain voters.

The result: each district will always tilt toward one political party, choosing representatives of that party, time after time. As a result, it’s harder for a representative to lose a race – and they have less incentive to listen to the people who are in their district.

Ohio redraws district lines every 10 years, and we have a once-in-a-decade chance to draw the districts in a way that lets every vote count, and every voice be heard. There are two very different plans in play.

The Fair Districts Fair Elections plan, led by the League of Women Voters, would be a big step forward for democracy. A bipartisan commission would draw the district lines, and would be required to keep communities together.

The other plan would still result in strangely shaped, tilted districts. The Ohio Statehouse is likely to support this second version – even though most citizens don’t.

If you care about democracy, contact your state senator and representative, and tell them to support the Fair Districts Fair Elections plan. Make your vote count!

Maya Fischhoff

Ada