Home Reader Editorials Act now for fair Ohio districts

Act now for fair Ohio districts

Posted on February 2, 2018
0
0
201

To the editor:

We live in a democracy, right? One person, one vote?

Not quite. Ohio sends 16 representatives to the U.S. Congress. Each representative is elected by Ohioans living in one of 12 areas, or districts. But the lines of these districts are drawn in ways that include or keep out certain voters.

The result: each district will always tilt toward one political party, choosing representatives of that party, time after time. As a result, it’s harder for a representative to lose a race – and they have less incentive to listen to the people who are in their district.

Ohio redraws district lines every 10 years, and we have a once-in-a-decade chance to draw the districts in a way that lets every vote count, and every voice be heard. There are two very different plans in play.

The Fair Districts Fair Elections plan, led by the League of Women Voters, would be a big step forward for democracy. A bipartisan commission would draw the district lines, and would be required to keep communities together.

The other plan would still result in strangely shaped, tilted districts. The Ohio Statehouse is likely to support this second version – even though most citizens don’t.

If you care about democracy, contact your state senator and representative, and tell them to support the Fair Districts Fair Elections plan. Make your vote count!

Maya Fischhoff
Ada

  • Tax reform benefits the wealthy

    At last we have tax reform. In 2016 our congressman campaigned on two themes - “Repeal…
    January 26, 2018
    53 second read

  • Remembering Roe v. Wade

    To the editor: By the time Jan. 22 rolls around, to many, it’s just another cold winter…
    January 20, 2018
    53 second read

  • Lifeline of Ohio donations up

    To the editor: Last year Lifeline of Ohio experienced an increase in individuals who pa…
    January 19, 2018
    53 second read
Load More In Reader Editorials
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply