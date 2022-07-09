the superintendent’s corner

Becoming stronger together

It was the bottom of the 7th inning in the regional final baseball game my junior year of high school. Our team had a one run lead, but the other team had baserunners on 2nd and 3rd with one out. If we could somehow get 2 more outs, we’d be headed to the state championship game. Our coach signaled for me to come in from center field to attempt to save the game as a pitcher. My heart was racing, but I also wanted the opportunity to help get those two remaining outs. I was able to get two strikes on the batter and then threw one of my best curveballs to the outside corner of the plate. However, the right handed hitter managed to flare a base hit to right field, and within seconds our magical season was over. I’d never experienced such strong emotions as I watched the other team celebrate while my teammates worked to console each other.

As I look back, it wasn’t the fact that we were so close to a state championship, but the relationships I developed with those on that team that really mattered. As you might imagine, our team chemistry was the best I’d ever experienced. Yet, at the start of the season, I felt less connected to the other players than any team I’d played on prior. For the most part, few of us spent much time with one another before this season. Some of us had played football and basketball together, but most had not.

During the 4 months of that season, we not only spent time together in practices and games, but we also started spending time outside of baseball that was not so strategic. In fact, we spent time doing some really dumb things. As an example, we invented a new game called “cardboard bat tag.” We’d hunt in dumpsters for large boxes, cut or roll them into a bat shape and proceeded to chase each other around farm buildings. This is not recommended, but we laughed so hard we couldn’t catch our breath. For the first time, I realized it was important to expand my friendship circle and be more open to developing relationships outside of those I’d known for years.

Although we were not close before that season, we now share an experience that bonded us together for a lifetime. We were not highly talented baseball players individually, but collectively we played beyond our talent level. Our Kenton City Schools Culture Playbook calls for everyone to build powerful relationships to become stronger together. That can be done when we take the time to care and connect with one another. This involves being open to new relationships and trying to understand the perspectives of others. As with the success of my high school baseball team, huge rewards can await us if we’ll be intentional about seeking out others to join us on our journey.