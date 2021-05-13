ONU to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 12 and up

ADA — With the FDA approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 12 and older, Ohio Northern University will be offering a special vaccination clinic for adolescents. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at ONU HealthWise Pharmacy, 511 W. Lincoln Ave.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17, along with adults who live in Hardin County and surrounding counties, are welcome to receive the Pfizer vaccine at ONU’s Saturday clinic.

Adults will also have the option of receiving the Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine. An appointment can be scheduled by visiting the ONU’s pharmacy’s scheduling webpage at https://bit.ly/3hlj76V.

Those with questions can contact the pharmacy at HWpharmacy@onu.edu or call 419-772-3784.

HealthWise Pharmacy is also continuing to offer state-sponsored COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics at various locations in six Ohio counties through May. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered at these clinics. To view the schedule and make an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.