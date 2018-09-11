Arts and Crafts winners announced

Stone Sauber of Kenton had a very successful fair. He not only won championships in fine arts, but continued to haul in the rosettes at the arts and craft show where his artistic design "birds and bees" entry was popular with the judge. His Funny Bunny entry was the grand champion and Sauber's string art display brought home a grand championship title. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Great success

Tabby Joseph's entries in the antique show were hits with the judge. He awarded rosettes to her canning jar and also to her double slate. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Double winner

Neil Williams of Kenton continued to capture the top honors in the woodworking competition at the Hardin County Fair. His working clock, made entirely from wood, brought Williams his eighth consecutive title on fair competitions. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Champion effort

Gary Whitmer won a reserve championship rosette for his repurposed barn board scarecrow creation (left), while his son, Jack, took home honors for his honey oat pan rolls in the arts and craft competitions. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Father and son

Stone Sauber of Kenton was the grand champion in two divisions of the middle school competition at the fine arts show of the Hardin County Fair. His bird house was named a grand champion in its division and the picture frame he created went home with another grand championship title. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Double winner

Penny Carrig of Kenton brought the grand champion wine in at the 2018 Hardin County Fair with her Raspberry Mocha creation. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Top wine

Finley Dalton's stepping stone creation was a reserve champion in the youth division of the arts and craft contest. His sister, Nora Dalton, went home with the grand prize in the funny bunny competition. The Daltons make their home in Kenton. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Winning pair

The judge in the fine arts competition of the Hardin County Fair was impressed with the drawing skills of McKayla Creviston of West Mansfield and awarded her a reserve championship title in the middle school mixed media division. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Fashion designer

Jan Aller of Kenton won a reserve championship title in knitting with her scarf and hat set with lace patterns at the arts and craft show of the Hardin County Fair. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Knitting winner