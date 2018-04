It didn’t take the Hardin County Common Pleas Court jury long to come up with a decision in the case against Gerrick Anthony “Tony” Sheldon on Tuesday. After deliberating for 2 1/2 hours, the jury returned a guilty verdict on 10 of the 11 counts against Sheldon, who was accused of recruiting his then 15-year-old son for a plot to kill his estranged wife and her son by burning their house down.