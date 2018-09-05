Home Hardin Co Fair Everyone’s a winner

Posted on September 5, 2018
Times photo/Dan Robinson

Participants in the first children’s dish day contest show their prizes following the competition Tuesday. Participants shared their favorite cookies.

The winners were: Lucy and Jack Whitmer (left), who competed in a sibling bakeoff.

Top prize honors went to Nellie Stober (third from left).

Second place was awarded to Willow Kiper, while Baisley Frazer won third place.

Jeanalie Kiper’s cookies came in fourth place in the competition.

