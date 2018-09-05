Goats galore

Lainee Patton won first place for beginning showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Lainee is the daughter of Penny McCafferty and Ian Patton of Ridgeway. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Beginning showmanship

Brice Ferguson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the champion junior nubian doe and had the reserve champion junior overall during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Brice is the son of Adam and Kristin Ferguson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Champion junior

Jillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, won first place for junior showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Junior showmanship

Jillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the overall champion saanen and champion senior saanen during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Tucker Hazelton showed the grand champion senior nubian during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Tucker, a member of Ada Barnyard Farmers, is the son of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Grand senior nubian

Tucker Hazelton showed the reserve champion senior Nigerian dwarf during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Tucker, a member of Ada Barnyard Farmers, is the son of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Reserve senior Nigerian dwarf

Wyatt Ferguson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the champion junior lamancha doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Wyatt is the son of Adam and Kristen Ferguson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Champion Jr. Lamancha

Brody Erickson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the champion junior alpine doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Brody is the son of Troy and Tara Erickson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Champion junior alpine

Melia Santillonez, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the grand champion junior doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Melia is the daughter of Ernesto and Kim Santillonez of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Grand junior doe

Melia Santillonez, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the grand champion Nigerian senior doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Melia is the daughter of Ernesto and Kim Santillonez of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Grand Nigerian senior doe

Melia Santillonez, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the reserve champion Nigerian junior doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Melia is the daughter of Ernesto and Kim Santillonez of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Reserve Nigerian junior doe