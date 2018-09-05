Goats galore Posted on September 5, 2018 0 0 31 Winners of the Junior Fair Goat Show at the 2018 Hardin County Fair were announced on Tuesday. Lainee Patton won first place for beginning showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Lainee is the daughter of Penny McCafferty and Ian Patton of Ridgeway. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiBeginning showmanshipBrice Ferguson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the champion junior nubian doe and had the reserve champion junior overall during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Brice is the son of Adam and Kristin Ferguson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiChampion juniorJillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, won first place for junior showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiJunior showmanshipJillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the overall champion saanen and champion senior saanen during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowskifair_goats-11Tucker Hazelton showed the grand champion senior nubian during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Tucker, a member of Ada Barnyard Farmers, is the son of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand senior nubianTucker Hazelton showed the reserve champion senior Nigerian dwarf during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Tucker, a member of Ada Barnyard Farmers, is the son of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski Reserve senior Nigerian dwarfWyatt Ferguson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the champion junior lamancha doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Wyatt is the son of Adam and Kristen Ferguson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiChampion Jr. LamanchaBrody Erickson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the champion junior alpine doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Brody is the son of Troy and Tara Erickson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiChampion junior alpineMelia Santillonez, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the grand champion junior doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Melia is the daughter of Ernesto and Kim Santillonez of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand junior doeMelia Santillonez, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the grand champion Nigerian senior doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Melia is the daughter of Ernesto and Kim Santillonez of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand Nigerian senior doeMelia Santillonez, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the reserve champion Nigerian junior doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Melia is the daughter of Ernesto and Kim Santillonez of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve Nigerian junior doeAlex Beach showed the reserve champion senior doe during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Alex, a member of Ada Barnyard Farmers, is the son of Brian and Kim Beach of Mount Victory. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve senior doe