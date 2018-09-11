Pie Day brings many fair winners

The two-crust pies with any filling except apple or peaches division of pie day was won by Amy Sheldon's harvest peach and blueberry entry. Second place went to Denise Mustain with a rhubarb pie. Lori Paul's cherry pie was named third-place winner and Janet Jones had the fourth place entry with a blackberry entry. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Two crust entries

Apple pies were popular with the pie day entrants this year. First place went to Beverly Kessler (left) with Denise Mustain earning a second place and Colleen Collins' entry named third. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Apple pie winners

Jodine McKinley's Old Dominion Peanut Pie was named the first-place winner in the shell with nut division of the pie day contest. Second place was earned by Marlene Brooks with a pecan pie. Joan Berry came in third in the contest with a pecan cream entry and Carol Hamilton's chocolate chip pecan pie came in fourth place. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Shell with nut pies

Eight-year-old Alexa Hardin showed the veteran bakers a few new tricks when her caramel apple pie was selected at the top entry in the Hardin County Fair pie day contest. Second place went to Denise Mustain's pumpkin pie and Melinda Ledley earned a third place with her apple cider cream pie. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Shell without nuts

The winners in the one-crust-baked in a shell competition with vegetable filling division was won by Gloria Dulin with a green tomato mincemeat pie. Second place honors were awarded to Lori Paul for a Zapple pie. Jodine McKinley brought on a third-place ribbon with her sweet potato pie. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Pie winners

Melinda Ledley's fruit tart was selected to the top winner in the pie day contest with Elaine Hoover coming in second place. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Winning tarts

Stewart Coats of Ridgeway went home with top honors for his carrots in the vegetable competition, but he also won the top titles in the fruit judging with a first place for his apples and second place for the peaches he entered in the contest. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Green thumb

The grand championship in the professional woodworking portion of the fine arts show was awarded to Bob Titus of West Mansfield for his rocking tractor creation. Times photo/Dan Robinson

Professional champ