Resolution party Posted on January 30, 2019 0 Irma Boysel wearing her crownResolution PartyLinda Lange wearing her crownResolution PartyPhyllis BlumResolution Party Blanchard Place had a New Years Resolution Party on Jan. 22. Staff performed a comedy skit and recited funny stories and poems about resolutions, and how tough they can be to keep. Everyone enjoyed a traditional good luck meal and had lots of laughs. Pictured are (First photo) Irma Boysel and (second photo) Linda Lange wearing her crown. Last photo is Phyllis Blum who won a gift basket.