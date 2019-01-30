Irma Boysel wearing her crown

Linda Lange wearing her crown

Phyllis Blum

Blanchard Place had a New Years Resolution Party on Jan. 22.

Staff performed a comedy skit and recited funny stories and poems about resolutions, and how tough they can be to keep.

Everyone enjoyed a traditional good luck meal and had lots of laughs.

Pictured are (First photo) Irma Boysel and (second photo) Linda Lange wearing her crown.

Last photo is Phyllis Blum who won a gift basket.