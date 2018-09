The first Dish Day at the Hardin County Fair featured fruit crisp entries on Tuesday.

The top prize went to (from left) Roberta Whitmer’s caramel pecan apple crisp.

Lori Paul won second place with a triple berry almond crunch and Courtney Kiper’s apple crisp was named the third-place winner.

Jackie James went home with fourth place with her Delaware peach crisp.

There were nine entries in the contest.