Top goats Posted on September 5, 2018 0 0 50 Winners of the 2018 Hardin County Fair Junior Fair Goat show were announced on Tuesday. Lance Good, of Hardin Northern FFA, presented the grand champion market goat during the Hardin County Junior Fair Goat show on Tuesday. Lance is the son of Brent and Jennie Good of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand championJillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the grand champion dairy market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand dairy market goatRiley Fleece, of Ben Logan FFA, showed the grand champion born and raised in Hardin County market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Riley is the daughter of Jason and Kim Fleece of Belle Center. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand born and raisedKatie Good, of Blanchard Pleasant Buckeyes, showed the reserve champion market goat during the Junior Fair Market Goat Show on Tuesday. Katie is the daughter of Brent and Jennie Good of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve marketJillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion dairy market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve dairy goatRiley Fleece, of Ben Logan FFA, also showed the reserve champion born and raised in Hardin County market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Riley is the daughter of Jason and Kim Fleece of Belle Center. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve born and raisedAutumn Manns, of Ridgemont FFA, was the winner of the senior showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Autumn is the daughter of Kim and Dave Manns of Ridgeway.Sr. showmanship winnerRiley Ferguson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the champion junior saanen doe and won first place for showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Riley is the son of Adam and Kristin Ferguson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiTop junior saanenJillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion junior alpine during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve junior alpineJillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion senior saanen during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve senior saanenJillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion junior saanen during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski Reserve junior saanenCami Lowery, of Country Timers 4-H and Ridgemont FFA, presented the champion and reserve champion pygmy goats at the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Cami is the daughter of Ron and Cathy Lowery of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiDouble champion