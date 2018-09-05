Lance Good, of Hardin Northern FFA, presented the grand champion market goat during the Hardin County Junior Fair Goat show on Tuesday. Lance is the son of Brent and Jennie Good of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Jillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the grand champion dairy market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Riley Fleece, of Ben Logan FFA, showed the grand champion born and raised in Hardin County market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Riley is the daughter of Jason and Kim Fleece of Belle Center. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Katie Good, of Blanchard Pleasant Buckeyes, showed the reserve champion market goat during the Junior Fair Market Goat Show on Tuesday. Katie is the daughter of Brent and Jennie Good of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Jillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion dairy market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Riley Fleece, of Ben Logan FFA, also showed the reserve champion born and raised in Hardin County market goat during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Riley is the daughter of Jason and Kim Fleece of Belle Center. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Autumn Manns, of Ridgemont FFA, was the winner of the senior showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Autumn is the daughter of Kim and Dave Manns of Ridgeway.

Riley Ferguson, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, showed the champion junior saanen doe and won first place for showmanship during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Riley is the son of Adam and Kristin Ferguson of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Jillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion junior alpine during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Jillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion senior saanen during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Jillian Hazelton, of Ada Barnyard Farmers, presented the reserve champion junior saanen during the Junior Fair Goat Show on Tuesday. Jillian is the daughter of Chad and Jamie Hazelton of Ada. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

