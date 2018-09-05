Home Hardin Co Fair Winning hogs and horses

Winning hogs and horses

Posted on September 5, 2018
0
0
78

The winners of the 2018 Hardin County Fair Junior Fair swine show and Junior Fair horse show were announced on Tuesday.

  • Reserve Nigerian junior doe featured

    Goats galore

    Winners of the Junior Fair Goat Show at the 2018 Hardin County Fair were announced on Tues…
    September 5, 2018
    5 min read
  • Grand champion featured

    Top goats

    Winners of the 2018 Hardin County Fair Junior Fair Goat show were announced on Tuesday. …
    September 5, 2018
    5 min read
  • Sweet entries

    Sweet entries

    The first Dish Day at the Hardin County Fair featured fruit crisp entries on Tuesday. T…
    September 5, 2018
    49 second read
Load More In Hardin Co Fair
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply