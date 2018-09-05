Winning hogs and horses Posted on September 5, 2018 0 0 78 The winners of the 2018 Hardin County Fair Junior Fair swine show and Junior Fair horse show were announced on Tuesday. Elizabeth Thompson, of Alger Junior Farmers, showed the grand champion barrow during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jeff and Felicia Thompson of Alger. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand barrowDylan Thompson, of Upper Scioto Valley FFA, presented the grand champion market gilt during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday. Dylan, who had the top barrow a year ago, is the son of Jeff and Felicia Thompson of Alger. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand giltKaytlin Billenstein, of Ridgeway Junior Boosters, showed the reserve champion market barrow during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday. Kaytlin is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Billenstein of LaRue. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve barrowKyle Searson, of Taylor Creek Lads and Lassies, showed the reserve champion market gilt during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday, Kyle is the son of Steve and Kelly Searson of Belle Center. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve giltLayne Taylor, of Hardin County Joy Riders, was the fastest around the barrels during the Hardin County Junior Fair horse show on Tuesday. Layne is the daughter of Scott and Nicky Taylor of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiGrand barrelsSutton Plott, of the Silver Creek Sliders, won the grand champion prize for poles during the Hardin County Junior Fair horse show on Tuesday. Sutton is the daughter of Shannon Douglas of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiPole championKarlee Hooker, of Hardin County Joy Riders, was the reserve champion for barrels at the Hardin County Junior Fair horse show on Tuesday afternoon. Karlee is the daughter of Scott and Wendy Hooker of Dunkirk. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve barrelsKarlee Hooker, of Hardin County Joy Riders, was the reserve champion for poles at the Hardin County Junior Fair horse show on Tuesday afternoon. Karlee is the daughter of Scott and Wendy Hooker of Dunkirk. Times photo/Kendrick JesionowskiReserve poles