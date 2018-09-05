Winning hogs and horses

Elizabeth Thompson, of Alger Junior Farmers, showed the grand champion barrow during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jeff and Felicia Thompson of Alger. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Grand barrow

Dylan Thompson, of Upper Scioto Valley FFA, presented the grand champion market gilt during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday. Dylan, who had the top barrow a year ago, is the son of Jeff and Felicia Thompson of Alger. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Grand gilt

Kaytlin Billenstein, of Ridgeway Junior Boosters, showed the reserve champion market barrow during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday. Kaytlin is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Billenstein of LaRue. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Reserve barrow

Kyle Searson, of Taylor Creek Lads and Lassies, showed the reserve champion market gilt during the Hardin County Junior Fair swine show on Tuesday, Kyle is the son of Steve and Kelly Searson of Belle Center. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Reserve gilt

Layne Taylor, of Hardin County Joy Riders, was the fastest around the barrels during the Hardin County Junior Fair horse show on Tuesday. Layne is the daughter of Scott and Nicky Taylor of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Grand barrels

Sutton Plott, of the Silver Creek Sliders, won the grand champion prize for poles during the Hardin County Junior Fair horse show on Tuesday. Sutton is the daughter of Shannon Douglas of Kenton. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Pole champion

Karlee Hooker, of Hardin County Joy Riders, was the reserve champion for barrels at the Hardin County Junior Fair horse show on Tuesday afternoon. Karlee is the daughter of Scott and Wendy Hooker of Dunkirk. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski

Reserve barrels