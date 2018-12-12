Area Agency on Aging 3 sets advisory council, board meets

LIMA — The 2019 regular meetings of the Area Agency on Aging 3 Advisory Council will be held at 10 a.m. in the conference room, located at 2423 Allentown Road, Lima on the following dates: Feb. 20, April 17, June 19, Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

The 2019 regular meetings of the Area Agency on Aging 3 Board of Directors will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room on Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 26, April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22 and Nov. 26.