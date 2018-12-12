Home Seniors Area Agency on Aging 3 sets advisory council, board meets

Area Agency on Aging 3 sets advisory council, board meets

Posted on December 12, 2018
0

LIMA — The 2019 regular meetings of the Area Agency on Aging 3 Advisory Council will be held at 10 a.m. in the conference room, located at 2423 Allentown Road, Lima on the following dates: Feb. 20, April 17, June 19, Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

The 2019 regular meetings of the Area Agency on Aging 3 Board of Directors will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room on Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 26, April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22 and Nov. 26.

  • Christmas spirit

    Christmas spirit

    Activity staff and residents of Hardin Hills Health and Rehab Center kicked off Christmas …
    December 12, 2018
    20 second read
  • Holiday craft

    Holiday craft

    Mary McDaniels and Kathy Dickerson show off their Christmas snow globes they made in craft…
    December 12, 2018
    48 second read

  • Senior nutrition: December 12, 2018

    A meal is served at 11:15 a.m. weekdays for people ages 60 and older at the Hardin County …
    December 12, 2018
    48 second read
Load More In Seniors
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply