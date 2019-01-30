Senior meals: January 30, 2019

A meal is served at 11:15 a.m. weekdays for people ages 60 and older at the Hardin County Council on Aging in Kenton.

Meals are for donation only.

Meal reservations are required 24 hours in advance by calling the Council on Aging, 419-673-1102.

Next week’s menu includes the following:

Monday – ravioli, green beans, pineapple, drink.

Tuesday – chicken noodle soup, crackers, bread and butter, pudding, drink.

Wednesday – shredded chicken sandwich, corn, mixed fruit, drink.

Thursday – cottage cheese, crackers, peaches, drink.

Friday – turkey, stuffing, green beans, drinks.