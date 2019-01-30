Home Seniors Senior meals: January 30, 2019

Senior meals: January 30, 2019

Posted on January 30, 2019
0

A meal is served at 11:15 a.m. weekdays for people ages 60 and older at the Hardin County Council on Aging in Kenton.

Meals are for donation only.

Meal reservations are required 24 hours in advance by calling the Council on Aging, 419-673-1102.

Next week’s menu includes the following:

Monday – ravioli, green beans, pineapple, drink.

Tuesday – chicken noodle soup, crackers, bread and butter, pudding, drink.

Wednesday – shredded chicken sandwich, corn, mixed fruit, drink.

Thursday – cottage cheese, crackers, peaches, drink.

Friday – turkey, stuffing, green beans, drinks.

  • Resolution Party

    Resolution party

    Blanchard Place had a New Years Resolution Party on Jan. 22. Staff performed a comedy skit…
    January 30, 2019
    53 second read
  • Coloring fun

    Coloring fun

    Residents at Hardin Hills Health and Rehab Center spend a nice relaxing afternoon doing ad…
    January 30, 2019
    18 second read

  • Senior nutrition: January 26, 2019

    Monday – tomato soup, crackers, salami, drink. Tuesday – pizza, chips, ice cream cups, …
    January 26, 2019
    48 second read
Load More In Seniors
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply