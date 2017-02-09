8th grade Lady Wildcats win first tournament game

ELIDA — The eighth grade Kenton Lady Wildcats won their first Western Buckeye League tournament game on Tuesday, defeating Celina 30-17.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Lindsey Smith with 10 points. Jenna Manns had eight points and Makenzie Bays had four points. Kaylin Hildreth and Keelee Barrett both had three points for the Wildcats, and Laney Harpel had two points.

The Lady Wildcats got seeded second in the tournament and advance to the semifinals on Saturday to face Elida at Elida High School.